Large Blast In Ghana After Vehicle Carrying Mining Explosives Gets In Collision - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Large Blast in Ghana After Vehicle Carrying Mining Explosives Gets in Collision - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) A huge blast occurred on a road in the western region of Ghana when a vehicle carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle, leading to casualties, the police said.

"Preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and are in admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality," the police wrote on Facebook.

Rescue and recovery operations in the area of the incident are underway by emergency services. Citizens have been advised to stay out of the area, while residents of nearby towns have been asked to host survivors of the explosion.

