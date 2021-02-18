HOMS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A large cache of weapons used by militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the southern Syrian provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor was discovered by the country's government troops with the support of Russian Aerospace Forces drones, a spokesman for the the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria told reporters.

"As a result of reconnaissance and search operations of the Syrian government forces with the support of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the desert area in the east of the province of Homs, a large cache was discovered, used by IS militants to conduct terrorist activities in the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor," the spokesman said.

"Four militants in two pickup trucks with heavy machine guns, who were discovered near the cache and apparently guarded it, were killed during the operation," he said.