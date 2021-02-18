UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Cache Of Terrorist Weapons Discovered In Syria's Homs Province -Russian Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:20 AM

Large Cache of Terrorist Weapons Discovered in Syria's Homs Province -Russian Armed Forces

HOMS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A large cache of weapons used by militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the southern Syrian provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor was discovered by the country's government troops with the support of Russian Aerospace Forces drones, a spokesman for the the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria told reporters.

"As a result of reconnaissance and search operations of the Syrian government forces with the support of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the desert area in the east of the province of Homs, a large cache was discovered, used by IS militants to conduct terrorist activities in the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor," the spokesman said.

"Four militants in two pickup trucks with heavy machine guns, who were discovered near the cache and apparently guarded it, were killed during the operation," he said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Vehicles Government

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

21 minutes ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

3 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

3 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

2 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.