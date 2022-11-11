UrduPoint.com

Large Companies In EU Will Need To Report Their Impact On Planet From 2024 - EU Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Large Companies in EU Will Need to Report Their Impact on Planet From 2024 - EU Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) All large companies, operating in the European Union, will need to disclose information on their impact on the environment, the European Parliament said on Thursday, following a plenary meeting.

"All large companies in the EU will need to disclose data on the impact of their activities on people and the planet and any sustainability risks they are exposed to," the parliament said on the website, adding that the European Council "is expected to adopt the proposal on 28 November, after which it will be signed and published in the EU Official Journal."

The new rule, dubbed the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, was adopted in a 525-to-60 vote, with 28 abstentions, the parliament said.

The parliament believes that the directive "will make businesses more publicly accountable" and "would end greenwashing, strengthen the EU's social market economy and lay the groundwork for sustainability reporting standards at global level."

The directive will affect some 50,000 companies operating in the EU, as well as non-EU companies with a turnover of over 150 million Euros ($152.8 million) in the EU.

The directive will go into effect 20 days after the publication in the EU Official Journal, and the rules will start applying between 2024 and 2028.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote European Union November Market All Million

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

7 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

7 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

8 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

8 hours ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

8 hours ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.