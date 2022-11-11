Large Companies in EU Will Need to Report Their Impact on Planet From 2024 - EU Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) All large companies, operating in the European Union, will need to disclose information on their impact on the environment, the European Parliament said on Thursday, following a plenary meeting.

"All large companies in the EU will need to disclose data on the impact of their activities on people and the planet and any sustainability risks they are exposed to," the parliament said on the website, adding that the European Council "is expected to adopt the proposal on 28 November, after which it will be signed and published in the EU Official Journal."

The new rule, dubbed the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, was adopted in a 525-to-60 vote, with 28 abstentions, the parliament said.

The parliament believes that the directive "will make businesses more publicly accountable" and "would end greenwashing, strengthen the EU's social market economy and lay the groundwork for sustainability reporting standards at global level."

The directive will affect some 50,000 companies operating in the EU, as well as non-EU companies with a turnover of over 150 million Euros ($152.8 million) in the EU.

The directive will go into effect 20 days after the publication in the EU Official Journal, and the rules will start applying between 2024 and 2028.