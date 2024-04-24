Open Menu

Large Crowds March Against Argentina Public University Cuts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Large crowds march against Argentina public university cuts

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Hundreds of thousands of Argentines took to the streets on Tuesday, protest organizers said, to voice outrage at cuts to higher public education under budget-slashing new President Javier Milei.

Joined by professors, parents and alumni from the economic crisis-riddled South American country's 57 state-run universities, students rose up "in defense of free public university education."

Labor unions, opposition parties and private universities backed the protests in Buenos Aires and other major cities such as Cordoba -- in one of the biggest demonstrations yet against the austerity measures introduced since Milei took office in December.

Police said around 100,000 people turned out Tuesday in the capital alone, while organizers put the number at closer to half-a-million -- paralyzing the city center for hours on end.

A teachers' union reported a million protesters countrywide.

Third-year medicine student Pablo Vicenti, 22, told AFP in Buenos Aires he was outraged at the government's "brutal attack" on the university system.

"They want to defund it with a false story that there is no money. There is, but they choose not to spend it on public education," he said.

Milei won elections last November vowing to take a chainsaw to public spending and reduce the budget deficit to zero.

To that end, his government has slashed subsidies for transport, fuel and energy even as wage-earners have lost a fifth of their purchasing power.

Thousands of public servants have lost their jobs, and Milei has faced numerous anti-austerity protests.

His government dismissed Tuesday's protests as "political.

"

- Under the poverty line -

Universities declared a financial emergency after the government approved a 2024 budget the same as the one for 2023, despite annual inflation approaching 290 percent.

On top of that, higher learning institutions say a near 500-percent monthly increase in energy costs has brought them to their knees.

"At the rate at which they are funding us, we can only function between two or three more months," said University of Buenos Aires (UBA) rector Ricardo Gelpi.

As the ire has built, Milei conceded a 70-percent increase in funding for public universities' operating expenses in March, to be followed by another 70 percent in May and a one-off grant to university hospitals.

Operating expenses exclude teacher salaries, which make up about 90 percent of a university budget.

"Of the four teaching categories, three have fallen under the poverty line," said the rector of the National University of San Luis, Victor Morinigo.

In a post on X over the weekend, Milei called into question how public universities spend their funds, and said the institutions "are used for shady business and to indoctrinate."

On Monday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni argued that Argentina's public education system has been declining for decades, with plunging rates of university passes.

Some 2.2 million people study in the public university system in a country where the poverty level has reached nearly 60 percent of the population, according to a recent study.

"Don't expect a way out through public spending," Milei warned on Monday, as he hailed Argentina's first quarterly budget surplus since 2008.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Business Education Budget Student San Luis Buenos Aires Uba Cordoba Same Argentina Money March May November December National University Post From Government Top Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

10 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

10 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

14 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

16 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

17 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

18 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

19 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

20 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

20 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

23 hours ago

More Stories From World