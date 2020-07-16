UrduPoint.com
Large Explosion At Ammunition Depot Near SDF Site Rocks Syrian City Of Hasakah - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Large Explosion at Ammunition Depot Near SDF Site Rocks Syrian City of Hasakah - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) An explosion has taken place at an ammunition depot based near sites occupied by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reports on Wednesday.

The first explosion reportedly took place at 20:00 local time [17:00 GMT] and was followed quickly by a series of other blasts.

Sources told the agency that SDF forces operating in the region tightened security around the area where the blast took place.

North Press Agency, a media portal operating in the Kurdish-administered areas of Syria, said that at least eight people were injured in the blast. The agency also reported that numerous buildings near the depot suffered damage.

The US-backed SDF forces control pockets of territory in Hasakah province, located in the far northeastern corner of Syria.

