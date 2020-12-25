Large Explosion Damages Buildings in Downtown Nashville - Reports

A powerful explosion hit downtown Nashville in the US state of Tennessee in the early hours of Friday, several buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported yet, the Nashville Tennessean news portal reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A powerful explosion hit downtown Nashville in the US state of Tennessee in the early hours of Friday, several buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported yet, the Nashville Tennessean news portal reported on Friday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene near Second Avenue and Commerce Street at about 6:45 a.m. local time (12:45 GMT) and attempted to put out the fire, the publication said.

Social media users were publishing photos showing black smoke coming from the area.