Large Explosion Damages Buildings In Downtown Nashville - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:36 PM

A powerful explosion hit downtown Nashville in the US state of Tennessee in the early hours of Friday, several buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported yet, the Nashville Tennessean news portal reported on Friday

Emergency services arrived at the scene near Second Avenue and Commerce Street at about 6:45 a.m. local time (12:45 GMT) and attempted to put out the fire, the publication said.

Social media users were publishing photos showing black smoke coming from the area.

