Large Explosion Damages Buildings in Downtown Nashville - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A powerful explosion hit downtown Nashville in the US state of Tennessee in the early hours of Friday, several buildings were damaged, but no casualties have been reported yet, the Nashville Tennessean news portal reported.

Emergency services arrived at the scene near Second Avenue and Commerce Street at about 6:45 a.m. local time (12:45 GMT) and attempted to put out the fire, the publication said.

Later in the day, White House spokesman Judd Deere said that US President Donald Trump had been informed about the incident.

"President [Donald Trump] has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates.

The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured," Deere tweeted.

Social media users were publishing photos showing black smoke coming from the area.

According to the local police, the blast was actually a car explosion and is likely to have been an intentional act, Three people are said to have been injured by the blast, per the preliminary information.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation of the incident.