Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person Injured - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A large explosion occurred in a building in the Greek capital of Athens, injuring at least one person, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the national broadcaster ERT, the blast occurred inside a six-story building near the Temple of Olympian Zeus. A 78-year-old man sustained severe burns to his hands and feet, and two other people reported respiratory issues.

The explosion damaged three nearby buildings, blocking traffic from adjacent road.

The cause of the blast is being probed to determine whether the explosion occurred due to an explosive mechanism or by accident.

According to the outlet, a strong smell of gas could be felt around the area, prompting concerns of another possible explosion.

According to the newsbomb.gr website, the explosion was prompted by a gas leak in the only inhabited space of the building. The rest of the building was under renovation for apartments for short-term rent.