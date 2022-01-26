UrduPoint.com

Large Explosion In Athens Leaves At Least 1 Person Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person Injured - Reports

A large explosion occurred in a building in the Greek capital of Athens, injuring at least one person, media reported on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A large explosion occurred in a building in the Greek capital of Athens, injuring at least one person, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the national broadcaster ERT, the blast occurred inside a six-story building near the Temple of Olympian Zeus. A 78-year-old man sustained severe burns to his hands and feet, and two other people reported respiratory issues.

The explosion damaged three nearby buildings, blocking traffic from adjacent road.

The cause of the blast is being probed to determine whether the explosion occurred due to an explosive mechanism or by accident.

According to the outlet, a strong smell of gas could be felt around the area, prompting concerns of another possible explosion.

According to the newsbomb.gr website, the explosion was prompted by a gas leak in the only inhabited space of the building. The rest of the building was under renovation for apartments for short-term rent.

Related Topics

Accident Rent Road Traffic Athens Man Temple Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but faile ..

Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but failed: Faisal Javed

4 minutes ago
 Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material ..

Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material Responsibility on Dutch MH17 ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.