Large explosion in Houston: police

A large explosion shook the US city of Houston, Texas, early on Friday morning, police said, with the noise waking many residents before dawn

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A large explosion shook the US city of Houston, Texas, early on Friday morning, police said, with the noise waking many residents before dawn.

Houston police said they were responding to the explosion and warned all traffic to avoid the area in the west of the city.

CNN reported a fiery explosion erupted at about 4:15 am, adding that many people in the local area felt buildings shake.

Some residents reported broken windows after the explosion.

Details about what exploded, the cause and whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.