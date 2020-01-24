Large explosion in Houston: US media

A large explosion shook the city of Houston, Texas, early on Friday morning, US media reported, with the noise waking many residents before dawn

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A large explosion shook the city of Houston, Texas, early on Friday morning, US media reported, with the noise waking many residents before dawn.

The Houston Chronicle reported that police were responding to the explosion and warned all traffic to avoid the area in the west of the city.