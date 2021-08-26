Large Explosion Occurs Outside Kabul Airport - Pentagon Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) An explosion has occurred outside he airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time," Kirby said via Twitter.