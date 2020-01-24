UrduPoint.com
Large Explosion Rocks Houston, Houses Damaged

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

A large explosion shook the US city of Houston, Texas, early on Friday morning, with residents woken before dawn as houses were damaged and glass windows blown in

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A large explosion shook the US city of Houston, Texas, early on Friday morning, with residents woken before dawn as houses were damaged and glass windows blown in.

Houston police said they were responding to the explosion and warned all traffic to avoid the area in the northwest of the city.

CNN reported a fiery explosion erupted at about 4:15 am, adding that many people felt buildings shake.

Details about what exploded, the cause and whether anyone was seriously injured were not immediately available.

The Houston Fire Department said one person had been taken to hospital.

"This is still an active scene. Avoid the area. No evacuation order given at this time," city fire chief Samuel Pena tweeted.

"We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info."Nearly every house in the area had extensive damage, including shattered windows and damaged garage doors, the local KPRC 2 tv news channel reported on its website.

"(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong," resident Mark Brady told KPRC.

