Large Fire Breaks Out in Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh - IFRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) A huge fire broke out in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp housing Rohingya migrants in Bangladesh on Sunday, the International Federation of Red Cross's (IFRC) Asia Pacific Regional Office said, adding that its employees and volunteers were providing assistance to those affected.

"A huge fire broke out at the Cox's Bazar camp in Bangladesh today. Bangladesh Red Crescent and cyclone preparedness programme volunteers are urgently on the ground helping with supplying water to put out the fire, relief, and medical aid to those affected," the office tweeted.

The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group that mainly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine, do not have Myanmar citizenship in predominantly Buddhist part of the country because they are considered as illegal migrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that several generations of Rohingya have lived in Myanmar.

The mass illegal migration of Rohingya to Myanmar's neighboring countries began in 2017 after a massive operation by the Myanmar armed forces in Rakhine against Rohingya rebels who attacked several police posts and army bases. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar military and anti-Muslim extremists to neighboring Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia.