UrduPoint.com

Large Fire Breaks Out In Rohingya Refugee Camp In Bangladesh - IFRC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Large Fire Breaks Out in Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh - IFRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A huge fire broke out in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp housing Rohingya migrants in Bangladesh on Sunday, the International Federation of Red Cross's (IFRC) Asia Pacific Regional Office said, adding that its employees and volunteers were providing assistance to those affected.

"A huge fire broke out at the Cox's Bazar camp in Bangladesh today. Bangladesh Red Crescent and cyclone preparedness programme volunteers are urgently on the ground helping with supplying water to put out the fire, relief, and medical aid to those affected," the office tweeted.

The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group that mainly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine, do not have Myanmar citizenship in predominantly Buddhist part of the country because they are considered as illegal migrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that several generations of Rohingya have lived in Myanmar.

The mass illegal migration of Rohingya to Myanmar's neighboring countries began in 2017 after a massive operation by the Myanmar armed forces in Rakhine against Rohingya rebels who attacked several police posts and army bases. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar military and anti-Muslim extremists to neighboring Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Related Topics

Fire Army Police Bangladesh Water Indonesia Myanmar Malaysia Citizenship Sunday 2017 Muslim From Refugee Asia Housing

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

3 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

5 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

5 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.