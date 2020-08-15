UrduPoint.com
Large Fire Engulfs Athens Recycling Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:17 PM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A large fire engulfed a plastics recycling plant in the north of Athens on Saturday, sending up large clouds of smoke that have led to the closure of the national highway.

More than 49 firefighters and two helicopters are battling the blaze that broke out in the suburb of Metamorfosi, the Athens news Agency reported.

The northern national highway from the Greek capital to the central city of Lamia was closed because of poor visibility, while people living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

For now the fire has been contained inside the factory but because of the plastics that are burning, it is difficult to put out the flames, according to firefighters.

