Large Fire Erupts in Hague Residential Compound

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A large fire tore through a housing compound in the central Hague overnight, damaging several homes and prompting a mass evacuation, the city authority said Thursday.

Mayor Jan van Zanen, who arrived at the scene in the Schilderswijk neighborhood, said that a fire breaking out in the middle of a residential area was "frightening.

"Many people who have left their homes feel insecure and are in shock. Firefighters are doing everything they can to get the fire under control as quickly as possible," he said.

The city administration said the cause of the fire was not known. The blaze spread to the El Fath mosque. A chief cleric told media that a thousand Korans had been destroyed by the fire.