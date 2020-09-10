UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Fire Erupts In Lebanon's Beirut Port Month After Deadly Blast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Large Fire Erupts in Lebanon's Beirut Port Month After Deadly Blast

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A massive fire has erupted in the Lebanese port of Beirut a little more than a month after the deadly explosion at the same location that killed at least 190 people, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene on Thursday.

Firefighting teams have arrived at the port and are trying to extinguish the fire, according to the correspondent.

"In line with preliminary information, the fire broke out in a warehouse inside the duty-free zone containing oil and tires," a civil defense source told Sputnik.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese army, the military's helicopters will participate in putting the fire out.

Related Topics

Fire Army Oil Beirut Same From

Recent Stories

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

22 minutes ago

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

58 minutes ago

National programme launched to increase per acre s ..

2 minutes ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

1 hour ago

Cyprus Not Making EU's Belarus Sanctions Condition ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.