BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A massive fire has erupted in the Lebanese port of Beirut a little more than a month after the deadly explosion at the same location that killed at least 190 people, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene on Thursday.

Firefighting teams have arrived at the port and are trying to extinguish the fire, according to the correspondent.

"In line with preliminary information, the fire broke out in a warehouse inside the duty-free zone containing oil and tires," a civil defense source told Sputnik.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese army, the military's helicopters will participate in putting the fire out.