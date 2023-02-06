(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A large fire erupted on Monday in the port of Iskenderun in southeastern Turkey, the NTV broadcaster reported.

The fire broke out in containers with cargo on the territory of the port, it has not yet been extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The port of Iskenderun in the province of Hatay was temporarily decommissioned due to destruction after the earthquake in the region, the country's navigation authority said earlier in the day.