UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Gatherings Prohibited In Seattle Area Due To Coronavirus - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to Coronavirus - Governor

The state of Washington, suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in the US, banned gatherings of more than 250 people in the area of Seattle in an effort to check the disease, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The state of Washington, suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in the US, banned gatherings of more than 250 people in the area of Seattle in an effort to check the disease, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday.

"Starting today, we will prohibit events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to slow the spread of this virus," Inslee said via Twitter.

King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are home to almost 4 million people and comprise the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area.

According to the latest official data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the United States while US officials confirmed 31 deaths. Globally, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 121,000 and 4,300 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Died Seattle United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

1 minute ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Asked Russia for Add'l Oil Output Cut of 300, ..

1 minute ago

India Suspends All Tourist Visas Until April 15 Am ..

1 minute ago

US State Department Criticizes Russia in 2019 Huma ..

6 minutes ago

Sanders Says Remaining in Presidential Race After ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.