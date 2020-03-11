Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to Coronavirus - Governor

The state of Washington, suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in the US, banned gatherings of more than 250 people in the area of Seattle in an effort to check the disease, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The state of Washington, suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in the US, banned gatherings of more than 250 people in the area of Seattle in an effort to check the disease, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday.

"Starting today, we will prohibit events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to slow the spread of this virus," Inslee said via Twitter.

King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are home to almost 4 million people and comprise the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area.

According to the latest official data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the United States while US officials confirmed 31 deaths. Globally, the number of confirmed cases exceeds 121,000 and 4,300 people have died from the disease.