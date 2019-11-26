UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Hadron Collider To Resume Operations In 2021 Following Upgrade - Head Of CERN

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Large Hadron Collider to Resume Operations in 2021 Following Upgrade - Head of CERN

Director-general of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Fabiola Gianotti said in an interview with Sputnik that the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's most powerful particle accelerator, would resume operations in 2021 after the first stage of a planned update is completed, and continue running for three years

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Director-general of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Fabiola Gianotti said in an interview with Sputnik that the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's most powerful particle accelerator, would resume operations in 2021 after the first stage of a planned update is completed, and continue running for three years.

"We are now in the second long shutdown. So when we will restart operation of the LHC in 2021, it will benefit from the first stage of upgrades, which are mainly for the chain of injectors. Another long shutdown will follow from 2024 to 2026.

And then the LHC will start working with its full capacity, the so-called high-luminosity phase," she said.

CERN is the largest and most respected center for scientific research in the world and is known for experiments involving the LHC, which was created by physicists from different countries, including Russia. The discovery of the Higgs boson elementary particle, which is responsible for the existence of other particles' mass, can be attributed to the particle accelerator. The Higgs boson discovery is considered to be one of the most important achievements of modern physics.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear From

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

11 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

23 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

43 minutes ago

PM apprises Saudi Prince about HR violations by In ..

3 minutes ago

Gayle says I don't get respect' after leaving str ..

3 minutes ago

Englan's Anderson to continue recovery in South Af ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.