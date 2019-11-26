Large Hadron Collider to Resume Operations in 2021 Following Upgrade - Head of CERN

Director-general of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Fabiola Gianotti said in an interview with Sputnik that the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's most powerful particle accelerator, would resume operations in 2021 after the first stage of a planned update is completed, and continue running for three years

"We are now in the second long shutdown. So when we will restart operation of the LHC in 2021, it will benefit from the first stage of upgrades, which are mainly for the chain of injectors. Another long shutdown will follow from 2024 to 2026.

And then the LHC will start working with its full capacity, the so-called high-luminosity phase," she said.

CERN is the largest and most respected center for scientific research in the world and is known for experiments involving the LHC, which was created by physicists from different countries, including Russia. The discovery of the Higgs boson elementary particle, which is responsible for the existence of other particles' mass, can be attributed to the particle accelerator. The Higgs boson discovery is considered to be one of the most important achievements of modern physics.