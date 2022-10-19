UrduPoint.com

Large Majority Of Ukrainians Support Fighting Until Victory In Conflict With Russia - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Large Majority of Ukrainians Support Fighting Until Victory in Conflict With Russia - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Around 70% of Ukrainians support the idea that their country should keep on fighting with Russia to win the ongoing conflict, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

At the same time, only 26% of people living in Ukraine say that their country should seek to negotiate an end to the conflict as soon as possible.

Gallup also pointed out the different levels of support for further fighting in Ukraine among people living in different parts of the country, with 82% of Ukrainians from western regions backing continuous military efforts by their country and just 56% and 58% of people from Ukraine's eastern and southern parts, respectively, being in favor of fighting to victory.

The overwhelming majority of respondents (91%) said that a Ukrainian victory would entail their forces retaking from Russia the territory that it had acquired since 2014, including Crimea.

The poll was held from September 2-11 before the referendums on accession to Russia took place late that month in Donbas and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and included respondents from all regions of Ukraine as well as Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Kherson Gallup September All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

14 minutes ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With ..

Israeli Leader to Discuss Air Defense Systems With Ukrainian Foreign Minister - ..

15 minutes ago
 Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Ran ..

Biden to Speak With Mexican President Today on Range of Issues - White House

15 minutes ago
 Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood ..

Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood damages

15 minutes ago
 Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages ..

Thousands strike across France amid fuel shortages

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.