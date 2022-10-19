Large Majority of Ukrainians Support Fighting Until Victory in Conflict With Russia - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Around 70% of Ukrainians support the idea that their country should keep on fighting with Russia to win the ongoing conflict, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

At the same time, only 26% of people living in Ukraine say that their country should seek to negotiate an end to the conflict as soon as possible.

Gallup also pointed out the different levels of support for further fighting in Ukraine among people living in different parts of the country, with 82% of Ukrainians from western regions backing continuous military efforts by their country and just 56% and 58% of people from Ukraine's eastern and southern parts, respectively, being in favor of fighting to victory.

The overwhelming majority of respondents (91%) said that a Ukrainian victory would entail their forces retaking from Russia the territory that it had acquired since 2014, including Crimea.

The poll was held from September 2-11 before the referendums on accession to Russia took place late that month in Donbas and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, and included respondents from all regions of Ukraine as well as Donbas.