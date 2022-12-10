Large Number of Weapons in Ukraine to Complicate Reconstruction - Chinese Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The large amount of weapons in Ukraine will worsen the chances for the country's post-conflict reconstruction, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Friday.

"From a long term perspective, the largest stockpile of ammunition and explosives in the Ukrainian territory may pose security risks to post-conflict reconstruction," Shuang said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia are among the countries that have had this "painful experience," Shuang added.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States plans to continue fueling the conflict in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025, which can be concluded from official documents that Washington is openly releasing.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the US-led collective West has been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid in the amount of dozens of billions of Dollars. Russia has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine and warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine is a legitimate target.