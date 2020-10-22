A large oil spill has been seen in waters near the Far Eastern Russian port city of Nakhodka, a representative of the Primorsky Territory government told Sputnik on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A large oil spill has been seen in waters near the Far Eastern Russian port city of Nakhodka, a representative of the Primorsky Territory government told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier, images were circulated on a Telegram channel named Nakhodka Port appearing to show the presence of oil in coastal water near the city's port and shipyard.

"The spill, presumably of oil, has been recorded. Rosprirodnadzor [Russian environmental watchdog] has taken samples. The source of the spill is being established. The administration of Nakhodka is deciding on how to contain the oil, which may include the installation of booms. It is planned that rescuers will be involved," the source in the Primorsky Territory government said.

Representatives of the Primorsky shipyard in Nakhodka have yet to comment on the matter.