UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Oil Spill Seen In Water Near Russian Port City Of Nakhodka - Regional Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Large Oil Spill Seen in Water Near Russian Port City of Nakhodka - Regional Gov't

A large oil spill has been seen in waters near the Far Eastern Russian port city of Nakhodka, a representative of the Primorsky Territory government told Sputnik on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A large oil spill has been seen in waters near the Far Eastern Russian port city of Nakhodka, a representative of the Primorsky Territory government told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier, images were circulated on a Telegram channel named Nakhodka Port appearing to show the presence of oil in coastal water near the city's port and shipyard.

"The spill, presumably of oil, has been recorded. Rosprirodnadzor [Russian environmental watchdog] has taken samples. The source of the spill is being established. The administration of Nakhodka is deciding on how to contain the oil, which may include the installation of booms. It is planned that rescuers will be involved," the source in the Primorsky Territory government said.

Representatives of the Primorsky shipyard in Nakhodka have yet to comment on the matter.

Related Topics

Water Russia Oil Nakhodka May Government

Recent Stories

Sporting events dedicated to the 25th anniversary ..

16 minutes ago

Online diplomatic courses on the topic "Neutrality ..

19 minutes ago

11 booked over water theft

11 seconds ago

2.5 km long road inauguration in Muzaffargarh

13 seconds ago

Ninth class student dies on road in peshawar

14 seconds ago

Third session of the Joint Committee on Cooperatio ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.