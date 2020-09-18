UrduPoint.com
Large Oil Tanker Previously Operating In Venezuela Comes Under Russian Flag

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Large Oil Tanker Previously Operating in Venezuela Comes Under Russian Flag

A large oil tanker which had previously operated in Venezuela, is now under the Russian flag and under the name, "Maxim Gorky," the Equasis database of sea vessels has revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A large oil tanker which had previously operated in Venezuela, is now under the Russian flag and under the name, "Maxim Gorky," the Equasis database of sea vessels has revealed.

The ship was renamed on May 1 and began operating under the new name on June 1. Before operating for Russia, the vessel had been known as the "Ayacucho" since 2013.

Although the change occurred in May, information about it was not released until recently.

According to the Equasis database, while being under the flag of Venezuela, the ship had one registered owner. Now in Russia, it has a commercial owner, but the company's name is not specified in the database.

The Maxim Gorky tanker has a deadweight� � the sum of the payload mass � of 320.8 thousand tonnes and is currently the largest vessel operating in Russia.

