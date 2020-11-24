UrduPoint.com
Large Part Of South Sudan Affected By Floods, COVID-19 Response Hampered - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Unprecedented floods have affected seven out of 10 provinces in South Sudan, causing a humanitarian catastrophe and complicating the nation's COVID-19 response, the ambassador of South Sudan in Moscow, Chol Tong Mayay Jang, told Sputnik.

Swollen rivers and wetlands submerged South Sudan last month in what the World Food Program called the worst flood in 60 years that has rendered some five million people in need of humanitarian aid. International health organization Doctors Without Borders in October estimated that some 800,000 people have been directly affected in the flooding.

"The biggest part of the population of South Sudan is affected, because the flood has affected seven states and we have 10 states. The states affected are not accessible by air or by land; few people have migrated to highlands, they are inaccessible. For those who came into other communities, it's also complicated because they are packed in one place, social distancing and all other requirements are not being observed. There are no masks, clean water, soap and all that. So it has exacerbated the situation much," the diplomat said.

The ambassador explained that the effects of the flooding will be felt for a long time, given that they struck during harvesting season and destroyed a large part of the country's crop supply and livestock feed, which will, in turn, affect cattle rearing in the country and exacerbate the risks of hunger.

In addition to that, the waterborne and insect-borne diseases have multiplied as a result of the flooding and devastation, relegating COVID-19 from Primary concerns, the ambassador recalled.

"The waterborne diseases are of course so outspread, which is also another challenge. We see malaria outbreak, this is a big challenge. It's a big challenge for our country. And this now even surpassed the COVID-19. In these areas people are not talking about COVID-19, many people are drowning, dying from diseases, there is no food," the ambassador said.

Having gained independence from Sudan in 2012, the world's youngest country has lurched from one catastrophe to another. Ethnic strife over the form and makeup of the state erupted almost immediately after independence, settled earlier this year, but has left a population dependent on humanitarian aid.

