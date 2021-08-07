UrduPoint.com

Large Police Presence Expected At Paris Rally Against 'Sanitary Pass' - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Around 3,000 police officers will be deployed to the streets of Paris on Saturday as the French capital prepares for a massive march against new COVID-19 requirements, media said.

Six police units will secure the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue in the city center, with a hundred transport police officers enforcing order at rail stations, the BFM tv channel reported.

Hundreds of thousands marched across France for the third straight weekend last Saturday to protest the mandatory "sanitary pass," which the government introduced to limit the spread of the virus. More than 14,000 rallied in Paris alone.

At least four major demonstrations are scheduled in Paris for this Saturday, two days after the constitutional court upheld the cabinet's decision to extend the use of sanitary passes to cafes, restaurants and shopping malls.

