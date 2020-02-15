UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Portion Of Turkish Weapons In Syria Being Handed To Nusra Terrorists - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:02 PM

Large Portion of Turkish Weapons in Syria Being Handed to Nusra Terrorists - Source

A large amount of Turkish weapons in Syria is being transferred to militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, banned in Russia), a military and diplomatic source said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) A large amount of Turkish weapons in Syria is being transferred to militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, banned in Russia), a military and diplomatic source said.

According to the source, Turkey has been actively deploying its military hardware to the Idlib de-escalation zone. More than 70 tanks, about 200 armored fighting vehicles and 80 pieces of field artillery weapons have been moved to the region.

"At the same time, a significant portion of the Turkish armed forces' military equipment is being transferred to militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shortly after they cross the Turkish-Syrian border," the source said.

In addition, Idlib-based militants have started using man-portable air-defense systems, which has led to the downing of two Syrian aircraft over the past five days, the source noted.

As a result of the Turkish shipments of military hardware to Syria, US portable air defense systems have now fallen into the hands of terrorists, according to the source.

Ankara, they went on, also supplies terrorists with the Turkish armed forces' uniform.

"Cases of Ankara supplying militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone with the uniform of the Turkish regular armed forces are of particular concern. Then, disguised as Turkish troops, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other terrorist groups fight against government troops," the source said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles Idlib Same Ankara Border Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 is very important for me: Shoaib Malik

41 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan orders crackdown against hoard ..

3 minutes ago

Govt reviews agreements with Discos to reduce prod ..

3 minutes ago

151 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning foreca ..

3 minutes ago

Civil Service reforms set to do away with tedious, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.