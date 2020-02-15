Large Portion of Turkish Weapons in Syria Being Handed to Nusra Terrorists - Source

A large amount of Turkish weapons in Syria is being transferred to militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, banned in Russia), a military and diplomatic source said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) A large amount of Turkish weapons in Syria is being transferred to militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, banned in Russia), a military and diplomatic source said.

According to the source, Turkey has been actively deploying its military hardware to the Idlib de-escalation zone. More than 70 tanks, about 200 armored fighting vehicles and 80 pieces of field artillery weapons have been moved to the region.

"At the same time, a significant portion of the Turkish armed forces' military equipment is being transferred to militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shortly after they cross the Turkish-Syrian border," the source said.

In addition, Idlib-based militants have started using man-portable air-defense systems, which has led to the downing of two Syrian aircraft over the past five days, the source noted.

As a result of the Turkish shipments of military hardware to Syria, US portable air defense systems have now fallen into the hands of terrorists, according to the source.

Ankara, they went on, also supplies terrorists with the Turkish armed forces' uniform.

"Cases of Ankara supplying militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone with the uniform of the Turkish regular armed forces are of particular concern. Then, disguised as Turkish troops, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other terrorist groups fight against government troops," the source said.