Large Russian Fertilizer Manufacturer Halts Perm Facility Production Over River Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:38 PM

Uralchem, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said on Wednesday that it had decided to halt production at the Azot plant in Russian Perm Territory due to the pollution of the Kama River with calcium chlorides, and also alerted the environmental authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Uralchem, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers, said on Wednesday that it had decided to halt production at the Azot plant in Russian Perm Territory due to the pollution of the Kama River with calcium chlorides, and also alerted the environmental authorities.

"The Uralchem company decided to stop the work of the Azot branch (the city of Berezniki, Perm Territory) due to a sharp increase in the content of calcium chlorides in the Kama River, from where it takes water for the production of fertilizers," the company's statement said.

The manufacturer notes that the pollution of the river, which was first detected on Tuesday, threatens the safe operation of the plant's technological equipment.

"Uralchem appealed to environmental authorities with a request to immediately investigate the incident and establish the cause of the Kama pollution," the company adds.

The announcement comes on the back of increased public scrutiny of large Russian manufacturers following the Arctic oil spill that contaminated a river near the Russian Arctic city of Norilsk.

