Large Russian-Italian Cultural Events Postponed to 2021 - Italian Ambassador in Moscow

Large-scale joint cultural events of Russia and Italy scheduled for 2020 will be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Large-scale joint cultural events of Russia and Italy scheduled for 2020 will be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano said on Monday.

"Joint cultural events may be held again. We were planning to hold an exhibition at the Pushkin [State] Museum [of Fine Arts] at the end of the year. We hope that we will be able to carry it out. We will postpone all other large-scale events that we have planned for this year to 2021. This applies both to our projects with the Pushkin Museum and the Hermitage, with all our traditional partners," Terracciano said at an online briefing organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

In addition, the diplomat said that Italy was again invited as a partner country to the International Industrial Trade Fair Innoprom, which was due to take place from July 7-10, 2020, in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg but was postponed to July 2021 over the pandemic.

In 2020, Italy was to become a partner of the exhibition, with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio planning to attend the event.

The Innoprom exhibition has been held in Yekaterinburg annually since 2010 and is one of the main industrial, trade and export sites in Russia.