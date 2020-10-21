UrduPoint.com
Large-Scale Air Defense Exercises Get Underway In Iran - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:48 PM

Large-Scale Air Defense Exercises Get Underway in Iran - Military

Large-scale military air defense exercises have commenced in Iran on Wednesday, the country's army said in a statement on its website

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Large-scale military air defense exercises have commenced in Iran on Wednesday, the country's army said in a statement on its website.

The exercises, named Guardians of Velayat Sky-99, are involving troops from the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the military, the drills will cover more than half of Iran's territory and are aimed at boosting the combat preparedness of the country's armed forces.

Iranian-made air defense and surveillance equipment is being tested in the drills, and military aircraft and drones will also be utilized, the army said.

Iran holds air defense drills annually in order to enhance the country's capabilities to protect its airspace.

