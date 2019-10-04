UrduPoint.com
Large-Scale Exchange Of Detained Persons Planned For Next Week - Ukraine's Top Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Large-Scale Exchange of Detained Persons Planned for Next Week - Ukraine's Top Diplomat

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) A large-scale exchange of detained persons is planned for the next week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office in Ukraine, expressed hope that during a meeting, planned for October 15, sides to the Trilateral Contact Group on the Donbas conflict would agree upon an exchange of detainees under the "all for all" principle.

"We have managed to exchange our people [when Russia and Ukraine simultaneously released 35 detained and convicted persons each]. In the near future, I hope, this will happen the next week, we plan a more large-scale exchange," Prystaiko said live on 1+1 tv channel.

