Large-Scale Fire At Oil Terminal In Russia's South Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Large-Scale Fire at Oil Terminal in Russia's South Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The large-scale fire at the Grushovaya oil terminal in Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk has been extinguished, a representative of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

At least five people were injured in the fire that presumably broke out when hot works were conducted at the site.

"Fire has been eliminated," the representative said.

More Stories From World

