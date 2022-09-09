UrduPoint.com

Large Scale Influx Of Weapons To Ukraine Raises Many Concerns - UN Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The large scale influx of lethal weapons being provided to Ukraine raises many concerns including the potential for diversion, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Thursday.

"As a matter of general statement, large scale influx of weapons to conflict affected zones, raises many concerns, including potential for diversion," Nakamitsu said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

Nakamitsu emphasized that states should implement mechanisms to track how these weapons are being used.

