Large-Scale Influx of Weapons to Ukraine Raises Risks for Security, Peace - UN Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The large-scale influx of weapons and ammunition into any armed conflict raises risks for peace, security, and stability, including those emanating from the diversion of weapons to unauthorized end users, United Nations Deputy for Disarmament Affairs Adedeji Ebo said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"The large-scale influx of weapons and ammunition into any situation of armed conflict raises concerns for peace, security, and stability, including, as a result of diversion to unauthorized end users," Ebo said on Thursday

Ebo called upon the members of the UN Security Council to implement robust measures for effective practices of weapons transfers, including marking and accounting practices and physical safeguarding of arms and ammunition, as well as customs and border control measures.

Earlier in May, the US Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.