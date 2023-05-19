UrduPoint.com

Large-Scale Influx Of Weapons To Ukraine Raises Risks For Security, Peace - UN Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Large-Scale Influx of Weapons to Ukraine Raises Risks for Security, Peace - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The large-scale influx of weapons and ammunition into any armed conflict raises risks for peace, security, and stability, including those emanating from the diversion of weapons to unauthorized end users, United Nations Deputy for Disarmament Affairs Adedeji Ebo said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"The large-scale influx of weapons and ammunition into any situation of armed conflict raises concerns for peace, security, and stability, including, as a result of diversion to unauthorized end users," Ebo said on Thursday

Ebo called upon the members of the UN Security Council to implement robust measures for effective practices of weapons transfers, including marking and accounting practices and physical safeguarding of arms and ammunition, as well as customs and border control measures.

Earlier in May, the US Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine May Border From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

35 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Om ..

UAE President sends written letter to Sultan of Oman with invitation to COP28

35 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

2 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

3 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.