Large-Scale International Contemporary Art Fair Cosmoscow Opens in Russian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Cosmoscow, a major annual international contemporary art fair opened its doors in Moscow on Thursday, with artworks by 300 artists from all over the world being showcased in over 60 galleries.

The fair, which will run through Sunday, is one of the first major art events being held in Russia since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Russian authorities have eased restrictive measures on public events and paved the way for the Russian art scene to flourish again offline.

Even though many foreign art connoisseurs were unable to visit Russia due to the travel restrictions, Cosmoscow has decided to go ahead with the plans to hold the fair in order to support the domestic art market.

A few foreign galleries, for instance Berlin-based Peres Projects and Paris-based Hors Cadre, have nevertheless managed to take part in the fair.

Moscow's leading art institutions, such as Winzavod Contemporary Art Center and Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, are collaborating with the fair and will co-host public discussions between leading art and media personalities. Artists from Winzavod's Open Studios residence program will show a series of performances during the fair.