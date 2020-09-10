UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large-Scale International Contemporary Art Fair Cosmoscow Opens In Russian Capital

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Large-Scale International Contemporary Art Fair Cosmoscow Opens in Russian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Cosmoscow, a major annual international contemporary art fair opened its doors in Moscow on Thursday, with artworks by 300 artists from all over the world being showcased in over 60 galleries.

The fair, which will run through Sunday, is one of the first major art events being held in Russia since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Russian authorities have eased restrictive measures on public events and paved the way for the Russian art scene to flourish again offline.

Even though many foreign art connoisseurs were unable to visit Russia due to the travel restrictions, Cosmoscow has decided to go ahead with the plans to hold the fair in order to support the domestic art market.

A few foreign galleries, for instance Berlin-based Peres Projects and Paris-based Hors Cadre, have nevertheless managed to take part in the fair.

Moscow's leading art institutions, such as Winzavod Contemporary Art Center and Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, are collaborating with the fair and will co-host public discussions between leading art and media personalities. Artists from Winzavod's Open Studios residence program will show a series of performances during the fair.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Visit Sunday Market Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

10 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

56 minutes ago

Over Half of World's Tourist Destinations Easing C ..

5 minutes ago

Indian, Argentinian Foreign Ministries Held Online ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccine still possible this year, despite trial pa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.