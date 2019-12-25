Large-Scale Meeting of Russian, Ukrainian Lawmakers May Happen in 2020 - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A large-scale meeting of Russian and Ukrainian lawmakers is being prepared and may happen in 2020, Leonid Kalashnikov, the chairman of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countrymen, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament and Ukrainian lawmaker, Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform ” For Life party, agreed that members of Russian and Ukrainian parliaments would have a large-scale meeting.

Kalashnikov confirmed that such a meeting was in the pipeline. When asked if it would take place in 2020, he said, "More likely, after [the New Year]."

"It does not matter much where it will happen: whether it is Europe or Minsk. I think it is not likely to happen in Russia or Ukraine, but, maybe, in Europe, because there are two more parliaments - France and Germany," Kalashnikov said.