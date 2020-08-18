Large-Scale Military Police Exercises Begin in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Special exercises of Russia's military police "Strazh 2020" are beginning across the country, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the combat training plan, on August 18-21, under the leadership of Col. Gen.

Sergey Kuralenko, Chief of the Main Directorate of the Military Police of the Russian Defense Ministry, special exercises of the military police 'Strazh 2020' will be held across the Russian Federation with the participation of command and control bodies and units of the military police of three military districts and the Northern Fleet," the ministry said.

"Overall, more than 2,500 servicemen and about 500 automotive vehicles will take part in the exercises," it said.