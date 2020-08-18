UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large-Scale Military Police Exercises Begin In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:30 AM

Large-Scale Military Police Exercises Begin in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Special exercises of Russia's military police "Strazh 2020" are beginning across the country, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the combat training plan, on August 18-21, under the leadership of Col. Gen.

Sergey Kuralenko, Chief of the Main Directorate of the Military Police of the Russian Defense Ministry, special exercises of the military police 'Strazh 2020' will be held across the Russian Federation with the participation of command and control bodies and units of the military police of three military districts and the Northern Fleet," the ministry said.

"Overall, more than 2,500 servicemen and about 500 automotive vehicles will take part in the exercises," it said.

Related Topics

Police Russia Vehicles August 2020

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

5 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

5 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

6 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

6 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.