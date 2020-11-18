UrduPoint.com
Large-Scale Naval Drills Of US, Japan, India, Australia Being Held In Indian Ocean - NHK

Wed 18th November 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Large-scale naval drills of the United States, India and Japan are being held in the Indian Ocean, Australia is taking part in them for the first time, NHK reported.

According to earlier Indian media reports, the decision to include Australia in this year's exercises as an observer was made amid the ongoing confrontation between India and China in the disputed border region of Ladakh, the worst border crisis between the neighboring countries in 50 years.

The inclusion of Australia in the Malabar exercises is seen by some as a possible first step towards the militarization of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad ” an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India ” which Beijing has opposed in the past.

The Malabar series was launched as bilateral India-US exercises in 1992. Japan joined the drills in 2015. Last year, the exercises were held off the coast of Japan.

