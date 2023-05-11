Large-Scale Privatization in Russia Should Take Place, But Necessary Form Market - Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) A large privatization in Russia will have to take place, but it is necessary to form a market for this, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday.

"I believe that a big privatization will have to take place, but we need to understand who to sell to.

If you sell now, it will be like the situation of 1994, these are loans-for-shares auctions, in my opinion, it was called that, but no one wants it naturally," Moiseev said, speaking at the 12th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

It is necessary to form a market prior to any privatization activities, the official concluded.