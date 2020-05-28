Large Share of People Who Doubt COVID-19 Threat Shows Reluctance to Study Facts - Kremlin

The high number of Russian citizens who do not consider the COVID-19 pandemic a threat indicates the reluctance of people to carefully study available information regarding the virus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that he has learned from his own experience that COVID-19 is a "real thing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The high number of Russian citizens who do not consider the COVID-19 pandemic a threat indicates the reluctance of people to carefully study available information regarding the virus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that he has learned from his own experience that COVID-19 is a "real thing."

A survey conducted by the Higher school of Economics and published by the RBC media group showed that over 30 percent of Russians did not believe that the coronavirus pandemic posed any threat or thought that it was made up by "interested parties."

"Perhaps, it is rather an unwillingness to read carefully, examine [available information] and just look around, see how many people around are ill and to what extent they are ill," Peskov told reporters when asked whether such figures indicated the citizens' mistrust of the official data.

Peskov, who recently recovered from COVID-19, added that he had learned firsthand that the disease was real.

"I can tell you from my own experience: this thing is real," Peskov stressed.

Peskov announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12, after which he was hospitalized for treatment. On May 25, the official's spokesman told Sputnik that Peskov had recovered and been discharged from a hospital.