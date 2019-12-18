UrduPoint.com
Large Terrorist Cell Exposed In Prison Camp In Russia's Kalmykia - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Large Terrorist Cell Exposed in Prison Camp in Russia's Kalmykia - Investigators

A terrorist cell of over 100 inmates has been exposed in a penal establishment in Russia's Kalmykia, the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A terrorist cell of over 100 inmates has been exposed in a penal establishment in Russia's Kalmykia, the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday.

"According to the information of the investigation, no later than in 2013 a native of the Republic of Dagestan, serving a sentence for illegal weapon trafficking ... in the second correctional camp in the Republic of Kalmykia, created a terrorist community on the territory of this camp in order to propagate, justify and support terrorism.

Over 100 convicts, supporting his aims and goals, have joined this community since 2013 and up till now," Petrenko said.

Following large-scale operations across the country, a criminal case was opened against 22 people, accused of creating or participating in a terrorist group, Petrenko said. Five of them were detained, while others are either serving their sentence or already dead.

The leadership of the penal establishment patronized the members of the terrorist group, receiving fees, the spokeswoman added.

