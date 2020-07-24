Large UAE Petroleum Conference to Be Held Virtually, Main Events Moved to 2021 - Statement

This year's Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) will take place in a virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, the organizer said in a statement

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) This year's Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) will take place in a virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions in the United Arab Emirates, the organizer said in a statement.

"DMG events, organiser of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), and with the support of its strategic partner and host, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has announced that the ADIPEC Strategic and Technical Conference will take place virtually between November 9 and 12, 2020. This follows a directive from Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism that events should not take place in light of Covid-19 restrictions," the company said in a statement.

All in-person activities planned for this year's conference will be postponed until next year, when a full live event is planned.

"By staging a concentrated and abridged virtual conference program this year, ADIPEC will utilise cutting edge technology that has evolved exponentially over the last 4-5 months, to ensure the industry and its community has a voice to discuss and share the learnings of this year and into the future," president of Global Energy at organizer DMG Events, Christopher Hudson, was quoted as saying.

Despite the decision previously of UAE authorities to allow tourists into the country and allow its nationals and foreign residents to freely travel abroad, major events are still banned in the country. According to the latest data from the UAE Ministry of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases have neared 60,000 with 342 fatalities so far.