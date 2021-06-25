Large US Banks Pass Stress Test to Resume Post-Pandemic Activity - Federal Reserve

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Large US banks can go back to business as usual without pandemic-related curbs on things like share buy-backs after latest stress tests found them to be well capitalized, the Federal Reserve governing board announced.

"All 23 large banks tested remained well above their risk-based minimum capital requirements and as laid out previously by the Board, the additional restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 event will end," the Federal Reserve said in a statement on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve prevented banks from share buy-backs and also placed other restrictions on how they could use capital after finding them vulnerable to potentially heavy losses under its pandemic-informed analysis.

However, the Federal Reserve found during the latest test that the 23 largest banks would suffer a relatively manageable loss of $474 billion in total under a hypothetically severe downturn, which would leave them with more than twice as much capital required under its rules.

The Federal Reserve added that it had run three stress tests over the past year with several different hypothetical recessions and all confirmed that the banking system was strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.