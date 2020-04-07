UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Largest Baltic Airport Says To Dismiss 500 Employees Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:25 PM

Largest Baltic Airport Says to Dismiss 500 Employees Over COVID-19

Riga International Airport, located and named after the Latvian capital city, informed in a press release on Tuesday of its plans to dismiss almost half of its employees in light of operations being almost completely paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Riga International Airport, located and named after the Latvian capital city, informed in a press release on Tuesday of its plans to dismiss almost half of its employees in light of operations being almost completely paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riga airport has 1,200 employees. Since March 17, all international flights in Latvia have been suspended.

"We are preparing a collective dismissal of about 500 employees. The cuts are due to the fact that the coronavirus emergency situation has almost completely stopped the airport operations," Riga said.

According to the press release, the airport expects the crisis to endure "not for days or weeks, but for months and years."

"A mere month ago, the Riga airport used to be the leading aviation company in the Baltic countries with ambitious development plans. Today, we are fighting not for the leadership and better performance, but for survival," the press release read.

Latvia has so far reported 548 COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday. On March 12, the Latvian government declared a state of emergency over the pandemic.

Related Topics

Company Riga Latvia March All Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shia community leaders meet DIG Operations

6 minutes ago

China becomes world's top patent filer: UN

6 minutes ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Serv ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Change Urban Geographies, ..

14 minutes ago

Environmental pollution reduces due to lockdown

14 minutes ago

Global HR bodies demand immediate release of Kashm ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.