Largest Canadian Air Carriers Saw Revenue Fall by Almost 13% in Q1 - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The largest Canadian air carriers experienced a 12.8 percent revenue decline in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, Statistics Canada said in a report.

"Operating revenue for the 26 largest Canadian air carriers totalled $5.8 billion in the first quarter, down 12.8% from the first quarter of 2019," the report said on Monday.

The agency added that 26 surveyed Canadian airlines carried 19.4 million passengers in the first quarter, a 16.7% drop off compared to last year.

The report highlights the ongoing challenge the global pandemic presents to the airline industry. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects that global airline traffic is unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously anticipated.