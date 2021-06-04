Largest Channel of Nexta Group Was Planned to Be Switched to Russian Agenda - Protasevich

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ONT that one of the largest projects of this group of Telegram channels was planned to be switched to Russian agenda after the presidential elections and protests in Belarus.

"I left the Nexta project in late September. ... Even then it was discussed that after the end of the active phase of the protest, the Nexta Live channel will become Russian. And this caused my great indignation, because from the media point of view, this is the biggest asset," Protasevich said.

He noted that there was also "talk about what might be worth creating a separate channel in Russia."

"In fact, from the point of view of the media business, this is not surprising. ... But to transfer the most important live channel to the Russian agenda? For me it still remains a big mystery," he said.

At the same time, he said that "70 percent of the audience were subscribers from Russia."

"The Belarusian Telegram has its own limit. The total number of Telegram users in Belarus is about a million people," Protasevich said.