UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Largest Channel Of Nexta Group Was Planned To Be Switched To Russian Agenda - Protasevich

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:10 AM

Largest Channel of Nexta Group Was Planned to Be Switched to Russian Agenda - Protasevich

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, said in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ONT that one of the largest projects of this group of Telegram channels was planned to be switched to Russian agenda after the presidential elections and protests in Belarus.

"I left the Nexta project in late September. ... Even then it was discussed that after the end of the active phase of the protest, the Nexta Live channel will become Russian. And this caused my great indignation, because from the media point of view, this is the biggest asset," Protasevich said.

He noted that there was also "talk about what might be worth creating a separate channel in Russia."

"In fact, from the point of view of the media business, this is not surprising. ... But to transfer the most important live channel to the Russian agenda? For me it still remains a big mystery," he said.

At the same time, he said that "70 percent of the audience were subscribers from Russia."

"The Belarusian Telegram has its own limit. The total number of Telegram users in Belarus is about a million people," Protasevich said.

Related Topics

Protest Business Russia Same Belarus September Media From Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

23 minutes ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

1 hour ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

34 minutes ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.