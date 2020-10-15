UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Largest Christmas Fair In Switzerland Canceled Due To Covid-19 Pandemic - Organizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Largest Christmas Fair in Switzerland Canceled Due to Covid-19 Pandemic - Organizers

The largest Swiss Christmas fair in the municipality of Montreux has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers of the fair announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The largest Swiss Christmas fair in the municipality of Montreux has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers of the fair announced on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made the decision to cancel our 2020 edition.

We thank our exhibitors, partners, and visitors for the messages of support that give us the energy to pass this milestone," the organizers said in a statement published on the website of the fair.

The organizers added that they were currently working with the local authorities to find a way to hold the fair's 2020 edition in another format and under another name.

Related Topics

Christmas 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Squads of Boys, Girls for Table Tennis camp named

1 minute ago

White Cane Safety day observed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

PTI govt taking steps to revive economy, facilitat ..

1 minute ago

NAB chairman listens over 2,500 complaints persona ..

1 minute ago

Govt duty-bound to ensure food needs of people: Ch ..

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.