Largest Christmas Fair in Switzerland Canceled Due to Covid-19 Pandemic - Organizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The largest Swiss Christmas fair in the municipality of Montreux has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers of the fair announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The largest Swiss Christmas fair in the municipality of Montreux has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers of the fair announced on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we made the decision to cancel our 2020 edition.

We thank our exhibitors, partners, and visitors for the messages of support that give us the energy to pass this milestone," the organizers said in a statement published on the website of the fair.

The organizers added that they were currently working with the local authorities to find a way to hold the fair's 2020 edition in another format and under another name.