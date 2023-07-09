Open Menu

Largest City Dump On Fire In Yerevan - Rescue Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Largest City Dump on Fire in Yerevan - Rescue Service

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) The largest city dump in the Armenian capital is on fire again, the rescue service of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

"On July 8, at 22.30 (18:30 GMT), the National Center for Crisis Management received a message that a fire broke out at the Nubarashen landfill in Yerevan," the rescue service said in a statement.

Firefighters and special equipment have been sent to the landfill to extinguish the blaze.

In May, a fire at the dump located in Yerevan's administrative district of Nubarashen lasted for over a week and was eliminated only on the tenth day.

