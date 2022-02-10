UrduPoint.com

Largest Ever Cut Diamond At Auction Sells For 3.2 Million

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for 3.2 million

The Enigma, the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction, went under the hammer in London on Wednesday for 3.16 million ($4.3 million, 3.8 million euros) having recently gone on display for the first time

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Enigma, the largest cut diamond ever to come to auction, went under the hammer in London on Wednesday for 3.16 million ($4.3 million, 3.8 million Euros) having recently gone on display for the first time.

The rare black, or carbonado, diamond is believed to have been created when a meteorite or an asteroid hit Earth more than 2.6 billion years ago.

The 555.55 carat, 55-faced diamond reached 3.16 million, excluding the buyer's premium, at an online sale held by London's renowned Sotheby's auction house.

Carbonados are usually found close to the Earth's surface, suggesting extraterrestrial origins.

"It is thought that this specific type of black diamond was created either from meteoric impacts producing natural chemical vapour deposition or an extraterrestrial origin -- from supernovae explosions that formed diamond-bearing asteroids which ultimately collided with the Earth," said the auction house.

One of the most difficult substances to cut, the diamond had never previously been shown by its unnamed owner of the past 20 years.

Experts took three years turning the rough diamond into a 55-face jewel and it recently went on show in Dubai, Los Angeles and London.

Its shape was inspired by the middle East palm-shaped symbol of power and protection, the Hamsa, which is also associated with the number five.

"The Enigma's price did not quite reach intergalactic levels. But what cannot be denied is that the Enigma is a diamond with unparalleled bragging rights," said Tobias Kormind, managing director of Europe's largest online jeweller, 77 Diamonds.

"The size, shape and source of the Enigma diamond make it ground-breaking and amazing," he added. "Most diamonds are cut into one of 10 popular shapes but the Enigma's form resembles a hand." The Enigma, which was listed by Guinness World Records in 2006 as largest-known cut diamond in the world, is not a gem quality diamond, and carbonados are not normally used in jewellery or sold at auction, but have grown in popularity recently.

They are usually used in industrial drilling due to their extraordinary hardness.

Sotheby's called the diamond a "cosmic wonder" ahead of the sale, which also accepted cryptocurrency bids.

Last year in Hong Kong, the Key 10138 diamond sold for $12.3 million, which was paid in cryptocurrency.

Related Topics

World Europe Dubai Sale London Los Angeles Hong Kong Price Middle East Cryptocurrency From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tariq leads opening day of Chairman WAPDA Golf Ch ..

Tariq leads opening day of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

51 seconds ago
 CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 273,071.429 milli ..

CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 273,071.429 million

53 seconds ago
 Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support fo ..

Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support for victim's family

55 seconds ago
 US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high ..

US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

2 minutes ago
 AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, ..

AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, Cardiac Surgery Hospital soon: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>